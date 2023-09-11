Germany To Send Another 40 Marder Ifvs To Ukraine

The company reported this on its website , Ukrinform saw.

The order was placed in August 2023, with its value reported as being in the double-digit million euros, the press release said without specifying the figure.

Rheinmetall continues to repair the existing IFVs at full speed so that this new batch of Marders can be delivered to Ukraine by the end of 2023.

Thanks to this order, the total number of Marder vehicles that Rheinmetall will deliver to Ukraine will increase to 80.

The company released the first 20 IFVs for Ukraine on the order of the federal government on March 21, 2023. In addition, 20 additional IFVs from Rheinmetall were commissioned in June 2023.

The infantry fighting vehicles provided are overhauled Marder 1A3s that Rheinmetall had previously taken from Bundeswehr stocks.

In the spring of 2022, Rheinmetall started repairing Marders for Ukraine at its own expense.

Work on the Marder infantry fighting vehicle continues at the Rheinmetall plants in Unterluss and Kassel. Up to 10 vehicles can be brought to working condition in a month.

The Marder infantry fighting vehicle was developed for the Bundeswehr and is still in use by the German army. It is one of the most tested weapons systems of this kind in the world. Since being conceived, the vehicle was repeatedly modernized and its combat qualities were improved.

Photo: Keystone/DPA