The team is made up of more than 50 professional rescue experts and medical workers. Equipped with thermal monitoring devices and a drone to detect victims under the rubble, the team will work with local Moroccan rescue agencies during its operations, the official TAP news agency reported.

The TAP added that Tunisia will also help deploy a field hospital immediatelly to contribute to SAR operations.

The Tunisian Presidency said Saturday in a statement that the country will support Morowith all the capabilities it has.

The statement confirmed that Tunisia will dispatch urgent aid and civil protection teams to help with SAR operations, as well as a delegation from the Tunisian Red Crescent to participate in the relief operations.

On Friday night, a devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Morocco, claiming more than 1,300 lives.

Arab League (AL) and Egypt on Saturday expressed their sincere condolences to Moroover the recent earthquake that left at least 820 dead and over 672 injured. Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, secretary-general of the Cairo-based AL, condoled [Read More]

The death toll from a strong earthquake that struck MoroFriday night has risen to 820, said the country's Interior Ministry on Saturday. The earthquake has also injured at least 672, according to the latest [Read More]

Famagusta Gazette



