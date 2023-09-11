Kumo Sushi & Steakhouse Food Poisoning Outbreak Investigated By National Food Poisoning Lawyer

"The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the food that you are buying is safe. You can't taste, smell, or see food poisoning. Food that is contaminated may look, smell, and taste just like any other food. This is why it's critical that restaurants who make and sell our food, ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said Food Poisoning Lawyer

Jory Lange .

About the Kumo Sushi & Steakhouse Food Poisoning Outbreak

The Suffolk Department of Health Services is investigating Kumo Sushi & Steakhouse. The food poisoning outbreak may have been caused by "mishandled and improperly stored cooked rice that was served" on Saturday afternoon, said

Marykate Guilfoyle, Suffolk County's spokesperson.

The health department issued 15 violations to the restaurant on Nesconset Highway, said Guilfoyle, including eight violations for foodborne illness risk factors. "Twelve people were taken to Stony Brook Hospital,"

Guilfoyle said.

Record-Breaking Food Poisoning Lawyer

Jory Lange is one of the nation's leading Food Poisoning Lawyers. Jory recently won a $10 million settlement on behalf of a family who got Shigella food poisoning after eating at a restaurant. The $10 million settlement is believed to be the largest

Shigella settlement inhistory on behalf of a person who developed Reactive Arthritis from Shigella food poisoning.

How The Lange Law Firm Can Help

Our mission is to help families who have been harmed by severe food poisoning. When restaurants give their customers food poisoning, we use the law to hold them accountable. The Lange Law Firm is the only law firm in the nation solely focused on representing families in food poisoning lawsuits and contaminated water lawsuits.

If you got food poisoning from Kumo Sushi & Steakhouse and are interested in making a legal claim for compensation, we can help. Our food safety lawyer can help you pursue compensation for food poisoning. Callfor a free no obligation legal consultation at (833) 330-3663 or sendan e-mail here .

About the legal team:

Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the United States' leading Food Poisoning Lawyers, successfully representing clients across the United States in food poisoning cases from E. coli, Salmonella, Shigella, and Vibrio Food Poisoning.



