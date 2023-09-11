Digital Farming Market Size To Surpass Usd 56.80 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A Cagr Of 13%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital farming market size was valued at USD 22.01 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 56.80 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its latest report, titled,“Digital Farming Market Forecast, 2023-2030.”

Key Industry Development: April 2023 - Bosch BASF Smart Farming partnered with ACorporation to commercialize and enhance the smart spraying features of the Fendt Rogator sprayer developed by Fendt by incorporating a smart spraying technology. The product is expected to be made available in the Americas and Europe from 2024. Key Takeaways

Increased Funding in Agricultural Technology to Fuel Demand for Digital Farming Solutions Post COVID-19

Rising Penetration of AI and IoT Technologies to Create Ample Opportunities for Market Growth

By Infrastructure Analysis: Sensing & Monitoring to Dominate Market Owing to Increasing Investment to Develop Cloud Infrastructure Bosch BASF Collaborated with Ato Integrate Smart Spraying Technology in its Product Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: “Companies leading the Digital Farming Market are Deere & Company (U.S.), Kubota Corporation (Japan), CNH Industrial N.V. (U.K.), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Topcon Corporation (Japan), CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany), Trimble (U.S.), ACorporation (U.S.), AgEagle Aerial Systems (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.)”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 13% 2030 Value Projection USD 56.80 Billion Base Year 2022 Digital Farming Market Size in 2022 USD 22.01 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Infrastructure, Product, Technology, Application and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Surging Acceptance of Remote Sensing, Communication, and Telematics Technologies to Direct Market Growth

Distant sensing technology empowers farmers to distinguish between varicrop species, detect crop settings, map soil characteristics, regulate weed growth, monitor crop diseases, and survey the average yield rate. Quick advancements in sensing technologies, such as the introduction of GIS, GPS, sensors, and cameras, are anticipated to drive the digital farming market growth.

However, high initial cost of autonomfarming machines may restrain the market progress.





Segments

By Infrastructure

Sensing & Monitoring



Sensors Cameras

Communication Technology



Short Range

Medium Range Long Range



Cloud & Data Processing Telematics/Positioning



GPS/GNSS GIS

End-Use Components



Hardware/Systems Software/Apps

By Technology



AI/ML/NLP

IoT

Blockchain Big Data & Analytics

By Product



Agricultural Equipment Drones/Robots/Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

By Application



Yield Monitoring and Mapping

Smart Crop Monitoring

Soil & Fertilizer Management

Smart Irrigation Monitoring System

Weather Forecasting Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America





Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Market Due to Supportive Government Programs

North America is predicted to hold a substantial digital farming market share due to the dominating presence of agricultural equipment makers. Moreover, the rising introduction of supportive government initiatives and norms to boost the region's agriculture industry are estimated to fuel the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period due to the rising support of governments to promote the concept of digital farming.





Competitive Landscape:

Partnerships to Rise Among Companies to Secure their Brand Values in Global Market

Prominent players in the market are opting for effective strategies to promote their products and establish their positions in the market. One such strategy is to launch new products by partnering with other companies to extend their product's reach to their end-users.





FAQ's

How big is the Digital Farming Market?

Digital Farming Market size was USD 22.01 billion in 2022.

How fast is the Digital Farming Market growing?

The Digital Farming Market will exhibit a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





