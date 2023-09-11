Monday, 11 September 2023 02:31 GMT

Intention To Fundraise


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

INTENTION TO FUNDRAISE
11 SEPTEMBER 2023

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new offer for subscription later this year. A prospecwill be available in due course.

