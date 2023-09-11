Major Shareholder Announcement

According to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces that we have received notification from BlackRock, Inc. on changes in BlackRock, Inc. and its subsidiaries' holding of shares and voting rights in Royal Unibrew A/S which occurred on 7 September 2023, cf. the attached.

