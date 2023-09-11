Iq Structures Expands Holographic Coin Offering To Include Investment Packaging

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Packaging made of rare subfossil wood increases the value of a gold coin or medal.
IQ Structures ́ technology for holographic mints
Coin investment packaging can come in a variety of shapes.
A leading provider of holograms for coins and medals helps to make their presentation a stunning experience. By working with Subfossil Oaks, we deliver more value to the mint in both beauty and investment value.” - IQ Structures CEO Petr FrancREZ, THE CZECH REPUBLIC, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- IQ Structures, a research and manufacturing organisation focused on nanotechnology engineering, a member of the IQS Group, will be supplying luxury packaging alongside its coin holograms , which is also an investment item. This is made possible by a partnership with Subfossil Oak.
The luxury boxes are made from the wood of 6500 years old oak trees. It is a completely unique material two times older than the Egyptian pyramids, a relic of the Ice Age. These pieces of trees have seen mammoths and other long-extinct animals This age is verified by carbon analysis at Beta Analytic Laboratory in Miami, Florida. Subfossil Oak is the only company in the world licensed to harvest such wood. It takes it from a depth of 5-6 metres in South Moravia (the Czech Republic).
This material is often compared to ivory and is used for the production of variart objects due to its special visual and mechanical properties. Art pieces from subfossil oaks can be seen in the Royal Gardens in London, the Natural History Museum there, in Manchester, Berlin, Vienna and other places around the world.
There is only a limited amount of legally harvestable subfossil oak wood. It is predicted that all or nearly all will be harvested within a decade or so. Therefore, the price is steadily rising and will continue to rise, making it an interesting investment item.
IQ Structures supplies varitypes of investment coin packaging, including a gold-plated art eggs. Each piece of packaging comes with a hologram protected certificate of origin.
IQ Structures recently announced launch of a new IQ Mint product for precimetals, a technological solution for anti-counterfeit protection and visual enhancement of precimetals objects, such as coins , medals and investment bars.
IQ Structures CEO Petr Franc said:”A commemorative coin is usually a beautiful thing that makes a person happy when they get it for their collection and again and again each time they pull it out. It is also an investment item. By working with Subfossil Oaks, we deliver more value to the mint in both areas. We can add to the amazing shiny look achieved by the IQ Mint hologram a beautiful box made of a totally unique material. From an investment perspective, the coin is more valuable because it is protected against counterfeiting by our hologram, pthe investment packaging. This combines two unique issues from different areas - to the benefit of mints and their customers.”
Marek Noga, Managing Director of Subfossil Oak commented: "I am delighted to partner with IQ Structures. Together we bring a combination of unique natural materials and the most advanced technologies. A combination of the ancient and the super-modern. An admiration for what nature has created and sophisticated mathematical algorithms. The result is both inimitable beauty and a great investment opportunity."
Petr Hampl
IQS Group
emailhere
Visiton social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN11092023003118003196ID1107044021
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.