Jordanian Doctor Achieves Top Scores On Us Medical Licensing Exam

Amman, Sept. 11 (Petra) -- Jordanian doctor Nayef Hashem Ghanamiyin has achieved one of the highest scores on themedical licensing exam.
The internal medicine resident at the King Hussein Cancer Center achieved a score of 276 on Step 2 of the United States Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE), which is one of the highest scores worldwide for medical applicants.
Dr. Ghanamiyin, who graduated top of his class from Al-Balqa Applied University (BAU), told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that this achievement reflects the advanced level of Jordanian medicine and universities.
He expressed gratitude to BAU and its distinguished staff for their ongoing assistance to both students and graduates.
