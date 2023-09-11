Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii reactivates following pause for two months

(MENAFN) The Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, the island country in the western US, reactivated following more than a two-month pause and has started spreading lava, but at a secure space from settlements, as stated by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).



On Sunday, about 3.15 PM regional time (0115 GMT Monday), an outbreak took place in Kilauea's top hole in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.



“The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is elevating Kilauea’s volcano alert level from watch to warning and its aviation color code from orange to red as this eruption and associated hazards are evaluated,” the USGS declared in a report.



The first stages of explosions are active, it continued. The administrations verified that the volcanic activities were narrow within the park.



Kilauea, one of the most dynamic volcanoes in the whole world, has been exploding every now and then since 1983. An outbreak happened on June 7 and its activity ended on June 21 in the peak hole of Kilauea Volcano.

