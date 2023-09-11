Lavrov: West fails to make G20 summit in New Delhi revolve around Ukraine conflict

(MENAFN) The West were unsuccessful in making the G20 conference in New Delhi rotate about the Ukraine battle, thanks in no minor role to the attempts of emerging nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has cited.



Talking to journalists on Sunday, Lavrov, who directed the Russian allocation at the assembly, admired conference host India, which he stated has assisted in unifying the nation of the Global South.



As a consequence, they made a stand “to protect their legitimate interests,” which made it probable “to prevent the West from once again Urbanizing the entire agenda” of the conference as well as distracting notice from the crucial issues fronting developing economies.



The foreign minister referred to that the shared statement “mentions the Ukraine crisis, but only in the context of the need to resolve all conflicts” based on the values of the United Nations Charter.



MENAFN11092023000045015687ID1107043980