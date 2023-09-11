AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY’S DRIVE TOWARD INCLUSIVITY AND GOVERNANCE EXPLORED IN NEW ESG INTELLIGENCE REPORT

(MENAFN- Oxford Business Group) Oxford Business Group and General Motors Africa & Middle East team up to unveil the latest study on Social and Governance in the region



Africa and Middle East, August 2023: Oxford Business Group (OBG) in partnership with General Motors Africa and Middle East, has released “Driving Social Change and Governance Progress”, an insightful report exploring how vehicle manufacturers are harnessing technological innovation to address social challenges such as inclusivity and reduce governance risks.



The latest environmental, social and governance (ESG) intelligence report, provides an in-depth analysis of megatrends shaping the automotive industry and their wider implications for Africa and the Middle East, supported by key data and infographics. The report also explores how the shift towards connected, autonomous, shared, and electric vehicle production can align with broader global objectives, including the UN Sustainable Development Goals.



It further examines the positive impact that technological advancements in smart mobility are expected to have on road safety, inclusive of promising proof points evidencing how new innovations will help reduce the number of traffic-related deaths caused by human error. Additionally, the report also shares insight regarding the role that smart communication systems are set to play in decreasing road congestion, contributing to reducing air pollution, improving economic productivity, and ultimately, quality of life. This includes the development of advanced technologies across integrated public transport systems and ride-sharing initiatives.



Moreover, the report emphasizes the importance of cybersecurity and data protection in smart and automated vehicle systems, noting manufacturers’ responsibility to store and protect information responsibly to prevent data breaches and leakages.



Alongside the extensive industry insights, the report deep dives into the efforts that GM Africa and Middle East invests in putting diversity, inclusion and equity at the heart of its value creation strategy through internal policies and external community engagement initiatives. This extends to areas such as recruitment, training, and gender balanced leadership, as well as STEM-focused outreach programs and exploring entrepreneurial partnerships, as an example of industry best practice. There is also in-depth analysis of the company’s efforts to make corporate governance a priority – a move reflected in critical areas, such as its human rights policy.



Jack Uppal, President and Managing Director, General Motors Africa & Middle East, said, “At GM, we're not just talking about a better future, we're actively driving it forward. Our vision for zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion is one we take seriously as we lead the charge in the automotive industry's drive towards inclusivity and governance for safer communities. Today's technologies give us the power to revolutionize personal mobility and create a world that's better, safer, and more sustainable, and we are utilizing the scale at our disposal to make our vision a reality for all. This report highlights the many ways in which the automotive industry acts as a catalyst for social change through ESG-related policies, practices, and products – and we are proud to be paving the way alongside regional leadership for social change and governance progress in Africa and the Middle East.”



Jana Treeck, OBG’s Managing Director for the Middle East, added, “Our analysis confirms that vehicle manufacturers are increasingly prioritising social and governance principles, supported by an extensive range of innovative solutions that are revolutionising the sector. Populations are expanding in many of the region’s urban centres and these demographic shifts are inevitably producing challenges. We expect the technological advancements taking place in the automotive industry, such as automated technology and smart communication systems, to play an important role in addressing some of the social challenges faced by communities across Africa and the Middle East, improving people’s quality of life.”



“Driving Social Change and Governance Progress” marks the second collaborative analysis undertaken by OBG and GM, following an earlier ESG intelligence report focused on the environment.



The report forms part of a series of tailored studies that OBG is currently producing with its partners, alongside other highly relevant, go-to research tools, including a range of Future Readiness reports, country-specific Growth and Recovery Outlook articles and interviews.









