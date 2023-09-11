Biden`s aide interferes to stop rambling media meeting

(MENAFN) White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shortly concluded a news session by United States leader Joe Biden on Sunday, intercepting the leader off mid-sentence as he talked about “the third world” and his chat with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang.



Biden received an amount of arranged inquiries from the media as he was on a trip to the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi, before informing journalists that he was “going to bed.” But Biden continued to answer extra inquiries, together with questions about his conversation with Li at the G20 conference in India on Saturday.



“It wasn’t confrontational at all,” Biden stated. “We talked about making sure that the third world…the, uh, the, uh, the southern hemisphere has access to changing…”



As Biden kept on mumbling, Jean-Pierre declared that “this ends the current press conference.” After trying to respond to another inquiry, Biden turned around and marched off stage.



