Novak Djokovic triumphs 2023 Open men's singles championship

(MENAFN) Novak Djokovic triumphed the 2023 US Open men's singles championship by defeating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(7-5), 6-3 in the last match on Sunday.



The Serbian icon caught his fourth US Open singles cup at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York following victories in 2011, 2015 as well as 2018.



Djokovic began the game quick following he passed only two points to his Russian challenger in the initial three matches.



Following achieving mastery in the second set with a tiebreak, he then succeeded in holding all three sets one after the other by succeeding triumphing the third.



The 36-year-old, who is now the oldest US Open champion as well, acquired his third main tournament in 2023 and with an overall of 24 Grand Slam cups, he amounted to Margaret Court’s record high.



Djokovic commemorated his recently accomplished record as well as celebrated late NBA star Kobe Bryant by sporting a special T-shirt with a picture of Kobe and a "24" stamped on it.

