Mossad worries about Russian arms transfer to Iran

(MENAFN) The chief of Israel’s head intelligence organization has voiced worries that Russia could give progressive weaponries as well as raw resources to Iran, placing Israeli general safety at jeopardy.



talking at a yearly session at the Institute of Counter-Terrorism Policy at Reichman University in Herzliya on Sunday, Mossad Director David Barnea stated that Tehran gave Moscow a kamikaze drone following the Russian-Ukrainian fortified war started in February last year.



“Our fear is that the Russians will transfer to the Iranians in return what they lack, advanced weapons that will certainly endanger our peace, and maybe even our existence here,” Barnea stated, as cited by a news agency.



Barnea blamed Tehran of utilizing “proxy teams” to assault Jews in Israel as well as overseas, cautioning that the Islamic Republic is looking for conducts to obtain new projectiles technology as well as more robust drones.



MENAFN11092023000045015687ID1107043928