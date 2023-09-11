Global Pet Preforms Market Report 2023: Below 500Ml Segment Leads Growth In Pet Preforms Market

Market Scope

This dataset offers a comprehensive analysis of the global PET Preforms market from 2014 to 2030. It includes insights into annual sales figures presented in US$ million across different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The dataset provides recent, historical, and future sales analysis for PET Preforms, considering varivolume ranges and end-use segments such as Food & Beverage, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Chemicals, and Other End-Uses. Additionally, it presents a 16-year perspective, highlighting the percentage breakdown of value sales for different years and regions, allowing a comprehensive understanding of market trends and variations over time.

AhiIndustries Limited

Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co., KG

Caiba

Eskapet Pet Product Ltd. Sti.

Esterform Packaging Ltd.

Gtx Hanex Plastic Sp. Z O.O.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

INTERGULF - EMPOL

KOKSAN Pet Packaging Ind. Co.

Manjushree Technopack Limited Co.

National Polyplast (India) Ltd.

Novatex Limited

Nuovaplast S.R.L.

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic Industries

Resilux NV

Retal Industries Ltd.

S.C. Petstar Holding S.R.L. (Romania)

SNJ Synthetics Limited

Societe Generale Des Techniques (Sgt)

Sunrise Containers Ltd.

Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Uab Putoksnis

Ultrapak Manufacturing Company Ltd. Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Limited.

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

PET Preforms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

What`s New for 2023?



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform Complimentary updates for one year



