Global Pet Preforms Market Report 2023: Below 500Ml Segment Leads Growth In Pet Preforms Market

Global PET Preforms Market to Reach $27.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for PET Preforms estimated at US$20 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Below 500 ml, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 500 - 1,000 ml segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The PET Preforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
Market Scope
This dataset offers a comprehensive analysis of the global PET Preforms market from 2014 to 2030. It includes insights into annual sales figures presented in US$ million across different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The dataset provides recent, historical, and future sales analysis for PET Preforms, considering varivolume ranges and end-use segments such as Food & Beverage, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Chemicals, and Other End-Uses. Additionally, it presents a 16-year perspective, highlighting the percentage breakdown of value sales for different years and regions, allowing a comprehensive understanding of market trends and variations over time.
Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured)
Market Overview
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories PET Preforms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E) Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates Access to digital archives and Research Platform Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 308
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $20 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $27.2 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 3.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
