Regtech Market Size To Surpass Usd 60.77 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A Cagr Of 24.9%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Regtech Market size is projected to reach USD 60.77 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period. As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Regtech Market size is projected to reach USD 60.77 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period.
Regtech Market
Forecast, 2023 – 2030
Tags
Regtech Market Size
Regtech Market Share
