3D Virtual Fence Market Size To Surpass Usd 2,339.9 Million By 2030, Exhibiting A Cagr Of 16.4%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global 3D virtual fence market size was valued at USD 700 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2,339.9 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. Fortune Business InsightsTM displays this information in a research report titled, 3D Virtual Fence Market Forecast, 2023-2030. Similar to a physical fence, a 3D virtual fence is a digital perimeter or boundary created to with the help of 3D technology and widely used in surveillance and security systems. It is also used to control and monitor the movement of people or objects within a defined area. Radars, sensors, and laser scanners are widely used to identify and analyze the movement of objects in the defined area and trigger alarms during security breaches. These aspects are anticipated to fuel the 3D virtual fence market growth.

Key Industry Development: Surfcoast Wildlife Rescue received funds from Australia's State Budget for 2021-22 to conduct a virtual fencing trial. The technology was put to test on a section of Forest Road near Anglesea, Australia. The budget of the trial was USD 165,000. The technology was also tested in different parts of Australia, including a three-year trial in Tasmania.

Increasing Research in 3D Virtual Fence to Pave Way for Market Growth

By Type Analysis: Rising Demand for 3D Virtual Cameras to Improve Border Security Will Strengthen Market Growth

Pandemic had Mixed Impact on 3D Virtual Fence Industry Owing to Rising Perimeter Security Concerns 3D Virtual Fence Market Size in Asia Pacific was USD 317.8 Billion in 2022

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 16.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 2,339.9 Million Base Year 2022 3D Virtual Fence Market Size in 2022 USD 700 Million Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 90 Segments covered Type, Technology, End-user and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Government Funding/Grants to Accelerate Market Growth

Several government organizations are increasing their investments in 3D virtual fence technology to boost the security of their citizens. Factors, such as rising need for safety measures, growing demand for technologies that detect unauthorized intrusions, and government initiatives to support the development of innovative security systems will improve the market growth.

However, high investment in these technologies and lack of availability of skilled experts can hamper the market development.





Segmentation

By Type



3D Video Motion Detection System 3D Virtual Cameras

By Technology



Seismic Detector Technology

Laser Beam Technology

Laser Systems Integration Others

By End-user



Logistics

Agriculture

Border Security

BFSI

Construction Others

By Region



North America Asia Pacific





Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Global Market with Thriving Network of Startups

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest 3D virtual fence market share in 2022 as countries, such as India and Taiwan, have a strong network of startups that are getting the support of advanced fencing technologies.

North America is predicted to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as governments across the region have implemented variregulations to enhance their perimeter security.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies to Introduce Innovative Products and Technologies to Boost Market Presence

The market's competitive landscape features well-established as well as emerging companies that are introducing innovations to their products to cater to the demands of different industries. Controp, Huper Laboratories, and LIPS Corporation are providing high-quality upgrades to their virtual fences and focusing on introducing new technologies in this regard as well.





FAQ's

How big is the 3D Virtual Fence Market?

3D Virtual Fence Market size was USD 700 million in 2022.

How fast is the 3D Virtual Fence Market growing?

The 3D Virtual Fence Market will exhibit a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





