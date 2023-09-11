Monday, 11 September 2023 01:02 GMT

Lighting Market Size To Surpass Usd 169.44 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A Cagr Of 4.4 %


9/11/2023 5:31:49 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Lighting Market size is projected to reach USD 169.44 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Lighting Market size is projected to reach USD 169.44 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.








Lighting Market

Forecast, 2023-2030











Tags

Lighting


Lighting Market


Lighting Market Size


Lighting Market Share


Lighting Market Growth








id="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />

MENAFN11092023004107003653ID1107043919

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search