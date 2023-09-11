Lighting Market Size To Surpass Usd 169.44 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A Cagr Of 4.4 %

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Lighting Market size is projected to reach USD 169.44 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Lighting Market size is projected to reach USD 169.44 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
Lighting Market
Forecast, 2023-2030
Tags
Lighting
Lighting Market
Lighting Market Size
Lighting Market Share
Lighting Market Growth
id="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />
MENAFN11092023004107003653ID1107043919
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.