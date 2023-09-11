Monday, 11 September 2023 01:02 GMT

Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf.: Buy-Back Programme Week 36


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 36 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 5,673,000 own shares for total amount of 74,066,300 ISK as follows:

Date Tími Purchased
Shares 		Price Purchase Price
4.9.2023 14:29:38 400.000 13,7 5.480.000
5.9.2023 09:57:58 637.000 13,5 8.599.500
5.9.2023 10:07:43 500.000 13,5 6.750.000
6.9.2023 09:39:59 500.000 13 6.500.000
6.9.2023 11:04:40 500.000 13 6.500.000
6.9.2023 11:52:07 339.000 13 4.407.000
7.9.2023 11:05:50 500.000 12,85 6.425.000
7.9.2023 12:28:53 500.000 12,85 6.425.000
7.9.2023 13:27:39 386.000 12,85 4.960.100
8.9.2023 09:47:47 500.000 12,8 6.400.000
8.9.2023 10:35:18 500.000 12,8 6.400.000
8.9.2023 13:56:49 411.000 12,7 5.219.700
Total 5,673,000 74,066,300

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 7,435,275 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 13,108,275 own shares for 174.731.706 or 0.677% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.

