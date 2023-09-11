Madrasati Launches Project To Improve Educational Quality

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 11 (Petra) -- The non-profit organization Madrasati (my school) has partnered with the European Union and the Ministry of Education to launch a project supporting quality education and safe school environments.
The project aims to prioritize the safety and attractiveness of the learning spaces and encourage community involvement in 100 public schools, by collaborating with directorates, school principals, teachers, students, and parents, according to a Madrasati statement issued Monday.
The goal is to enhance education quality by partnering with the local community and involving parents in the planning, participation, monitoring, and evaluation of the school's needs alongside the school staff.
Six education directorates, including Ajloun, Madaba, Karak, Ein Al-Basha, Kourah, and Na'our, participated in the project with 400 attendees present.
