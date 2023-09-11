Man Wanted For 12 Charges Arrested

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 11 (Petra) -- The Criminal Investigation Department has arrested a dangerand armed man wanted for 12 security charges, including premeditated murder.
According to the spokesperson of the Public Security Directorate, a security team conducted a raid early Monday morning on a farm in Northern Badia after receiving confirmation that a highly dangerand armed fugitive was hiding within the premises.
The perpetrator, who is wanted for premeditated murder, attempted murder, participation in murder, and kidnapping, was arrested after laying low for quite a while, seizing an automatic rifle from him, added the spokesperson.
