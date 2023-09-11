Outpost24 Presents Its Product Portfolio In Hall 7A At The It-Sa Expo&Congress In Nuremberg

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Stockholm & Berlin, 11.09.2023 The company Outpost24, a leading provider in the area of cyber risk management, will present its large product portfolio at the itExpo&Congress in Nuremberg from October 10 to 12, 2023. Visitors will find the company in Hall 7A at booths 214 and 426. The world's largest dialog platforms for industry-specific IT security solutions will meet at the event.
Outpost24 offers visitors a free analysis of their attack surface
International IT security experts and decision-makers share cybersecurity challenges and trends with expert forum contributions and inspiring presentations for the entire IT security market. The Outpost24 Group will also be there. It will be present in Hall 7A as a co-exhibitor with Computacenter at booth 214 as well as with Sweepatic at booth 426. The cybersecurity experts will be available there to discuss the following topics:
- Modular Cyber Threat Intelligence
- Risk-based vulnerability management for on-premises & cloud infrastructure
- One-time or continupenetration testing of web applications
- Secure authentication to Active Directory through strong passwords and password policies
- Attack Surface Management, Vulnerability Assesment & Redteaming of IT Infrastructure
Besides the consultation, Outpost24 offers visitors a free analysis of their attack surface. The appointment for this can be made at the following link.
***
About Outpost24
As one of Europe's largest providers of cyber risk management solutions, with a team in Germany and strong roots in the ethical hacking community, Outpost24 Group is pioneering cyber risk management. Over 2,500 customers in more than 65 countries rely on solutions from Outpost24 Group companies to identify vulnerabilities, secure credentials, monitor external and internal threats, and reduce attack surfaces quickly and reliably.
Specops Software, an Outpost24 Group company, is the leading provider of password management and authentication solutions. Specops Software protects your business data by blocking weak passwords and securing user authentication. With a complete portfolio of solutions natively integrated with Active Directory, Specops ensures that sensitive data is stored on-site and under your control. Every day, thousands of organizations use Specops software to protect their business data.
Sweepatic, an Outpost 24 Company, specializes in External Attack Surface Management. The Sweepatic EASM Platform maps, monitors, and analyzes all internet-connected assets and risks of the company. Running 24/7, the cloud-based platform delivers attack surface observations via
high-impact notifications and an easy-to-use dashboard. In this way, Sweepatic supports organizations in structuring and reducing their external attack surface - making them an unpopular target for bad actors.
***
Media Contact
Angelika Frost / Kijara Detoni
Vierpartner
+49 (0)211 41741122 / +49 (0)211-41741153
Company :-Sweepatic
User :- Hannah Smeyers
Email :
Phone :-+32497816699 Url :-
MENAFN11092023003198003206ID1107043877
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.