Cooperation Between Kazakhstan And Azerbaijan Reaches New Level - Ambassador

"All this is the result of mutual visits of the heads of our states. This trustful dialog at the highest level is the key to the dynamic relations between the two countries. Over the past four months, the Chairman of our Majlis, Prime Minister, Minister of Transportation, Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations have visited Azerbaijan from Kazakhstan," he noted.

The diplomat emphasized that the trade turnover between the two countries increased to $460 million in 2022, while in the first 6 months of 2023 this figure managed to increase to $300 million.

"This is a positive dynamic. We have also started exporting our oil through Azerbaijan via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline. We hope that the volume of oil transported in this direction will reach several million tons in the near future," Bayel said.