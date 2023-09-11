Cooperation Between Kazakhstan And Azerbaijan Reaches New Level - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Cooperation
between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan has reached a new level, said
Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel at a roundtable
discussion on "Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations: regional
cooperation", Trend reports.
"All this is the result of mutual visits of the heads of our
states. This trustful dialog at the highest level is the key to the
dynamic relations between the two countries. Over the past four
months, the Chairman of our Majlis, Prime Minister, Minister of
Transportation, Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations have
visited Azerbaijan from Kazakhstan," he noted.
The diplomat emphasized that the trade turnover between the two
countries increased to $460 million in 2022, while in the first 6
months of 2023 this figure managed to increase to $300 million.
"This is a positive dynamic. We have also started exporting our
oil through Azerbaijan via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline. We
hope that the volume of oil transported in this direction will
reach several million tons in the near future," Bayel said.
MENAFN11092023000187011040ID1107043871
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.