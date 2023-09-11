Monday, 11 September 2023 01:00 GMT

Negotiations On Unblocking South Caucasus Transportation Links Continue - Russian Deputy Pm


9/11/2023 5:19:07 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Negotiations of the trilateral working group on unblocking transportation links in the South Caucacontinue, but the aggravation between Armenia and Azerbaijan has a negative impact on this activity. Russian Deputy PM Alexei Overchuk told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Trend reports.

"Of course, any aggravations always have a negative impact on our work, hold back, delay, and time passes before we come back again, sit down and start working further," he said. "Negotiations have not been suspended, they are continuing."

According to Overchuk, the next meeting of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Ministers on unblocking transportation ties in the region will take place when conditions are right.

Earlier, he noted the significant progress in the coordination of unblocking of transport communications between Azerbaijan and Armenia following the results of the last meeting of the working group.

MENAFN11092023000187011040ID1107043870

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search