Negotiations On Unblocking South Caucasus Transportation Links Continue - Russian Deputy Pm

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Negotiations of
the trilateral working group on unblocking transportation links in
the South Caucacontinue, but the aggravation between Armenia
and Azerbaijan has a negative impact on this activity. Russian
Deputy PM Alexei Overchuk told reporters at the Eastern Economic
Forum (EEF), Trend reports.
"Of course, any aggravations always have a negative impact on
our work, hold back, delay, and time passes before we come back
again, sit down and start working further," he said. "Negotiations
have not been suspended, they are continuing."
According to Overchuk, the next meeting of Russian, Armenian and
Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Ministers on unblocking transportation
ties in the region will take place when conditions are right.
Earlier, he noted the significant progress in the coordination
of unblocking of transport communications between Azerbaijan and
Armenia following the results of the last meeting of the working
group.
MENAFN11092023000187011040ID1107043870
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.