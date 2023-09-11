Monday, 11 September 2023 01:00 GMT

Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission Meeting Dates Announced


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan plan to hold the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation this month, said Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Agalar Atamoglanov at a roundtable discussion on "Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations: regional cooperation", Trend reports.

