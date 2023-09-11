Azerbaijani Ombudsperson Calls On Int'l Community To Put Pressure On Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Commissioner
for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva
released a statement about Azerbaijani soldier Khayyam Eminov
blowing up on a mine, the Ombudsman's Office told Trend .
According to the statement, mines laid on the lands of
Azerbaijan by the Armenian armed forces and Armenian illegal armed
groups [which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral
statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders
following the 2020 second Karabakh war] continue to pose a threat
to people's lives.
"On September 10, at about 13:30 (GMT +4), the Azerbaijan Army
serviceman, Khayyam Eminov blew up on an anti-personnel mine buried
on the supply road of the Azerbaijan Army Units in the Aghdam
district by a reconnaissance-sabotage group of illegal Armenian
armed detachments," the statement said.
"Unfortunately, despite repeated requests, the Armenian side
still refuses to provide Azerbaijan with accurate maps of the mined
areas," the statement noted.
"The lack of influence of the international community,
authoritative international organizations on Armenia in connection
with mine terrorism leads to the fact that the Armenian side
continues to commit such provocations, as a result of which people
die or get seriously injured," the statement pointed out.
"I strongly condemn these provocations of Armenia and call on
the international community to put pressure on Armenia in order to
prevent mine terror that threatens the lives of our military
personnel, as well as civilians, and to provide our country with
accurate mine maps," the statement added.
The wounded serviceman was immediately provided with first aid
and evacuated to a military medical facility.
Currently, the engineer-sapper units are conducting work on
clearing this area.
Since the end of second Karabakh war, 306 Azerbaijanis have
become victims of landmines and unexploded ordnance.
