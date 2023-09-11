Azerbaijan Has Right To Close Lachin Road, If It Feels Any Danger - Ex-Iranian Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Azerbaijan has
the right to exercise its sovereignty on the Lachin road, Former
Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pakayin said, Trend reports.
“If Azerbaijan feels any danger, such as arms being sent to
Armenian separatists in Karabakh, it can close the Lachin
corridor,” he noted.
In order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower,
ammunition, mines, as well as other military means from Armenia to
Armenian armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, carried
out contrary to the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020, and
adequate to the unilateral establishment by Armenia of a border
checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the
border with Azerbaijan on April 22, subdivisions of the State
Border Service of Azerbaijan Republic set up a border checkpoint on
the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, on the border with
Armenia, at the beginning of Lachin-Khankendi road at 12:00 (GMT+4)
on April 23.
Ex-ambassador added that although there is an agreement on the
opening of the Lachin road, this road belongs to Azerbaijan.
According to Pakayin, the recognition of territorial integrity
is the main issue for the establishment of a sustainable and fair
peace in the South Caucasus.
---
MENAFN11092023000187011040ID1107043867
