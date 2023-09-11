High Commercial Interest Sparks Expansion Plans For Vertical Gas Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The level of
commercial interest observed during the non-binding phase of the
market test for interconnection points along the Vertical Corridor
has been exceptionally high, said Vladimir Malinov, the Executive
Director of Bulgartransgaz EAD during a workshop held in
Thessaloniki, Trend reports.
He noted that the interest in the Kulata/Sidirokastro and
Kardam/Negru Voda points is twice as much as the current available
capacities. This underscores a clear indication that the trend of
surging demand for south-north gas transmission along the Vertical
Gas Corridor is poised to persist, added Malinov.
He emphasized the need to expand the capacity along the Vertical
Gas Corridor in response to growing gas flows.
"We have plans to enhance the infrastructure to increase the
capacity of the IP Kulata/Sidirokastro and Kardam/Negru Voda,
following the necessary procedures in compliance with EU
legislation. This expansion aligns with the capacity increase of IP
Stara Zagora. These projects are designed to be future-ready for
the low carbon transition, as they can also accommodate hydrogen
and low carbon gases,” added Malinov.
The Transmission System Operators have agreed to establish a
joint working group by September 15. This collaborative group will
expedite the implementation of binding market test phases for
capacity expansion projects along the Vertical Corridor route. The
specifics of these capacity expansion projects and their timelines
will be fine-tuned in coordination among the operators. Their
successful implementation will ensure a secure gas supply for
Europe and the broader region in our part of Europe, sourced from a
variety of dependable sources.
Recently, gas traders have expressed interest in additional
capacity for the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB). The
independent transmission system operator ICGB declared the
successful conclusion of the non-binding phase for the incremental
capacity process initiated in July. This phase aimed to gauge
market interest in expanding the total technical capacity of the
IGB pipeline. This is a great first step towards a potential
expansion of the IGB pipeline's capacity from 3 bcm/y to 5
bcm/y.
