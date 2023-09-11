High Commercial Interest Sparks Expansion Plans For Vertical Gas Corridor

He noted that the interest in the Kulata/Sidirokastro and Kardam/Negru Voda points is twice as much as the current available capacities. This underscores a clear indication that the trend of surging demand for south-north gas transmission along the Vertical Gas Corridor is poised to persist, added Malinov.

He emphasized the need to expand the capacity along the Vertical Gas Corridor in response to growing gas flows.

"We have plans to enhance the infrastructure to increase the capacity of the IP Kulata/Sidirokastro and Kardam/Negru Voda, following the necessary procedures in compliance with EU legislation. This expansion aligns with the capacity increase of IP Stara Zagora. These projects are designed to be future-ready for the low carbon transition, as they can also accommodate hydrogen and low carbon gases,” added Malinov.

The Transmission System Operators have agreed to establish a joint working group by September 15. This collaborative group will expedite the implementation of binding market test phases for capacity expansion projects along the Vertical Corridor route. The specifics of these capacity expansion projects and their timelines will be fine-tuned in coordination among the operators. Their successful implementation will ensure a secure gas supply for Europe and the broader region in our part of Europe, sourced from a variety of dependable sources.

Recently, gas traders have expressed interest in additional capacity for the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB). The independent transmission system operator ICGB declared the successful conclusion of the non-binding phase for the incremental capacity process initiated in July. This phase aimed to gauge market interest in expanding the total technical capacity of the IGB pipeline. This is a great first step towards a potential expansion of the IGB pipeline's capacity from 3 bcm/y to 5 bcm/y.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn