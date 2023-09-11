Azerbaijan Records Average Annual Inflation Slowdown

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Azerbaijan increased by 11.7 percent from January through August 2023, compared to the previyear, Trend reports. The consumer price index stood at 12.2 percent at the end of July. According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, food, beverages and tobaprices went up by 13.4 percent over the year, while non-food products – by 10.6 percent. Meanwhile, paid services rendered to the population rose by 10.2 percent. The country's CPI in August 2023 decreased by 0.4 percent compared to the previmonth and increased by eight percent year-on-year.

August 2023 against July 2023 (%) August 2023 against August 2022 (base rate 100%) From January through August compared to January through August 2022 (%) Total products and services - 0.4 8 11.7 Consumables -0.9 7.4 13.4 Food -1.1 7.5 13.9 Alcoholic beverages 0.3 2.7 4 Tobaproducts 0.2 5.5 4.6 Non-food products - 8.3 10.6 Paid services 0.1 8.9 10.2

Azerbaijan's CPI increased by 13.9 percent in 2022 compared to 2021.

Food, beverage, and tobaprices went up by 19.5 percent, while non-food products – by 8.6 percent. Meanwhile, paid services rendered to the population rose by 10.4 percent.

The country's CPI in December 2022 edged up by one percent compared to November 2022 and 14.4 compared to December 2021.