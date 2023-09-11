Remains Of Presumed Missing Persons Found In Azerbaijan's Gubadli And Zangilan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Human remains,
presumably belonging to persons who went missing during the first
Karabakh war, were exhumed in Melikahmedli village of Gubadli
district and Vejnali village of Zangilan district. Forensic-medical
and forensic-molecular-genetic examinations have been appointed,
and other necessary actions have been carried out, informed
Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Will be updated
