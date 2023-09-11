Monday, 11 September 2023 12:59 GMT

Remains Of Presumed Missing Persons Found In Azerbaijan's Gubadli And Zangilan


9/11/2023 5:19:02 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Human remains, presumably belonging to persons who went missing during the first Karabakh war, were exhumed in Melikahmedli village of Gubadli district and Vejnali village of Zangilan district. Forensic-medical and forensic-molecular-genetic examinations have been appointed, and other necessary actions have been carried out, informed Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN11092023000187011040ID1107043861

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search