Communication Development In South Caucasus Is Key Point For Central Asia - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The development
of communications in the South Caucais one of the most
important points for Central Asia, Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan
Alim Bayel told reporters, Trend reports.
"Central Asia has no access to the world's oceans." Therefore,
diversification of transportation and logistics routes is important
for us. We are working on the development of the Middle Corridor,
also in the direction of north-south, as is Azerbaijan. We export
in the direction of China; a way through Pakistan is being
developed; and there is also a way through Russia. Consequently,
all routes are important forand their diversification," he
said.
He stressed that according to the trilateral statement between
Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia of November 10, 2020, communication
lines in the region should be unblocked.
"We are in favor of unblocking communication lines in the South
Caucaregion so that both Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia move
toward fruitful cooperation. This is also important forand for
Central Asia, so that there is peace, stability, and development in
the region and that we can cooperate and transport our cargo. I
think now in the region it is necessary to build not barriers, not
obstacles, but on the contrary, to open as many communications and
routes as possible," the ambassador added.
