Kazakhstan, Türkiye Eye To Expand Supplies Via Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 11. Kazakhstan
and Türkiye plan to expand supplies via the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route - the so-called Middle Corridor,
Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said, Trend reports.
He made the remark, following a meeting with his Turkish
counterpart Hakan Fidan, who is on an official visit to Astana.
"We have come to the conclusion that it is necessary to increase
transportation by fully utilizing the potential of the
Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor," he said.
Nurtleu noted that, as part of diversification of transit
routes, the sides are considering the possibility of using the
Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan–Iran–Türkiye railway.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and
crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and
Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Turkey before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor
offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia,
including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime
routes.
