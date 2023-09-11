Monday, 11 September 2023 12:59 GMT

Azerbaijani Parliament Makes Appeal To Parliaments Of Foreign Countries


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Heads of working groups on inter-parliamentary relations of Milli Majlis (Parliament) and heads of Azerbaijani delegations in international parliamentary organizations have addressed the heads of international parliamentary organizations and parliaments of foreign countries on the so-called "elections" of the separatist regime established by Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan in Karabakh, informed the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

