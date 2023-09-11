Karabakh - Part Of Azerbaijan, Iranian Mfa Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Iran's official
position is that Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan, Spokesman for
Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said at a press
conference in Tehran on Sept. 11, Trend reports.
According to Kanaani, Iran's official position regarding the
Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has been clearly stated many times
before.
“Iran has always emphasized the importance of respecting the
territorial integrity of countries. This is our official position,”
the spokesman added.
He also stressed that the mutual recognition of territorial
integrity by Armenia and Azerbaijan will be an important step for
achieving lasting peace and security. This is a principle. Iran
does not support any step that would overshadow this principle.
