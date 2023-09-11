Karabakh - Part Of Azerbaijan, Iranian Mfa Says

According to Kanaani, Iran's official position regarding the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has been clearly stated many times before.

“Iran has always emphasized the importance of respecting the territorial integrity of countries. This is our official position,” the spokesman added.

He also stressed that the mutual recognition of territorial integrity by Armenia and Azerbaijan will be an important step for achieving lasting peace and security. This is a principle. Iran does not support any step that would overshadow this principle.

