Invaders Shell Kherson Region 57 Times In 24 Hours, Injuring Two People

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, on September 10, the Russian army fired 57 times at the Kherson region, injuring two people.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Over the past day, the enemy carried out 57 attacks, firing 250 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 13 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.
According to Prokudin, the Russian military hit residential areas, the territory and buildings of an educational institution and a unit of the State Emergency Service, a critical infrastructure facility in Kherson, and a mobile phone tower in the Beryslav district.
Read also: Russians hit fire and rescue unit in Kherson
Two people were injured as a result of Russian aggression, the RMA head emphasized.
As reported, it is impossible to restore electricity supply in villages along the Dnipro River in the Kherson region due to shelling.
MENAFN11092023000193011044ID1107043855
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.