Invaders Shell Kherson Region 57 Times In 24 Hours, Injuring Two People

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Over the past day, the enemy carried out 57 attacks, firing 250 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 13 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military hit residential areas, the territory and buildings of an educational institution and a unit of the State Emergency Service, a critical infrastructure facility in Kherson, and a mobile phone tower in the Beryslav district.

Two people were injured as a result of Russian aggression, the RMA head emphasized.

As reported, it is impossible to restore electricity supply in villages along the Dnipro River in the Kherson region due to shelling.