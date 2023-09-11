Air Defense Forces Shoot Down Shahed In Sumy Region At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night in the Sumy region, the Air Defense Forces shot down an enemy Russian drone.
This was reported on Telegram by the Sumy Regional Air Defense Command, Ukrinform reported.
"At night, Air Defense Forces shot down an enemy Shahed UAV. We thank our defenders of the sky!" the message says.
Read also: Woman hurt in Russian strike on Sumy succumbs to injuries
As reported, at night in the Sumy region, Russians damaged an educational institution during shelling in one of the border communities of the region.
