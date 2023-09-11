Russians Attack 33 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region, Civilian Killed

The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Yurii Malashko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Malashko, the enemy launched 101 artillery strikes on Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Robotyne, Malynivka, Temyrika, Preobrazhenka, Luhivske, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk, Lobkove, Mali Shcherbaky, Plavni, and other frontline settlements.

Additionally, Russians launched seven drone attacks on Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Charivne and Piatykhatky, and four missile strikes on Trudove and Rizdvianka. The enemy also shelled Novopavlivka, Bilohiria and Novodarivka with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and dropped aerial bombs on Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

Following Russia's MLRS attack on Novopavlivka, a man, 65, was killed. Residential houses and infrastructure objects were damaged.