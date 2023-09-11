Twelve Enemy Shahed Drones Destroyed Over Ukraine Last Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 11, 2023, Ukraine's air defense units shot down 12 enemy Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions.
The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
In particular, Russian troops fired 12 Shahed drones at the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions from the southeastern direction (Russia's Yeysk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk).
In cooperation with the Air Force, Ukraine's surface-to-air missile units, fighter aircraft and mobile fire teams destroyed all 12 Shahed-136/131 drones in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv region, and one unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russians used the Su-34/Su-35 aircraft to fire the Kh-31P anti-radar missiles and Kh-59 guided missiles. According to the preliminary data, no casualties were reported.
