Ihnat Tells About Night Attack: Russia Uses Drones, Anti-Radar, Guided Missiles

Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command, said this on the air of the nationwide telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

""Enemy Shahed drones were sent in the direction of the Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions. According to preliminary information, they were launched from the Krasnodar Territory. So far, 12 enemy drones have been destroyed. There is more information on the Sumy region," said Ihnat.

In addition, according to him, the enemy attacked Ukraine today with anti-radar missiles launched from Su-24 and Su-25 tactical aircraft and Kh-59 guided missiles.

"Most of them did not reach their targets," noted Ihnat.

As reported, according to Ukrainian intelligence, per month Russia produces dozens of Kalibr missiles and a slightly smaller number of Iskander missiles.

Earlier, Ihnat said that in the fall, the enemy could shell Ukraine with variweapons, including anti-aircraft missiles, short-range missiles, MLRS, KAB, and high-precision missiles, which Russia continues to produce at its facilities.

He also added that Russia is now focusing on the production of attack drones.