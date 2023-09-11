President Zelensky: Emotionally I Am Ready For Long War

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State in an interview with The Economist , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I have to be ready, my team has to be ready for the long war, and emotionally I am ready,” Zelensky said.

According to the President of Ukraine, he detected a change of mood among some of his international partners.

“I have this intuition, reading, hearing and seeing their eyes [when they say] 'we'll be always with you'. But I see that he or she is not here, not with us,” Zelensky noted.

In his words, this is“a bad moment” for talks with Russia, as Putin“sees the same”.

Meanwhile, the Russian dictator does not understand that, in the long war, he will lose.“Because it does not matter that 60% or 70% [of Russians] support him. No, his economy will lose,” Zelensky stressed.

Separately, the President of Ukraine noted the country's support from Western partners.

“If you are not with Ukraine, you are with Russia, and if you are not with Russia, you are with Ukraine. And if partners do not help us, it means they will help Russia to win. That is it,” the Head of State explained.

President Zelensky believes that the best way to convince governments is by pushing them via the media. It was public opinion that drove politicians to increase arms supplies to Ukraine in the early days of the war.

According to Zelensky, scaling down that help may anger not just Ukrainians but Western voters. They will start asking what the whole effort was for.

“People will not forgive [their leaders] if they lose Ukraine,” Zelensky concluded.

