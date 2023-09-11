Advanced Materials Drive Growth In Artificial Implants Market Amid Technological Innovations

The global market for artificial implants is analyzed extensively, covering variproduct types including cardiac implants, spinal implants, knee implants, hip implants, dental implants, cochlear implants, and extremities implants.

The analysis spans multiple geographic regions including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Key competitors and market presence are highlighted for each region. The analysis includes recent past, current, and future sales figures in US$ million for the years 2022 through 2030, along with percentage CAGR calculations. Historic sales data from 2014 through 2021 is also considered.

The market perspective includes a 16-year breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030, encompassing the variproduct types and geographic regions. The report delves into the competitive landscape and provides insights into the competition within the artificial implants market.

Global Artificial Implants Market to Reach $112.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Artificial Implants estimated at US$73.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$112.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cardiac Implants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$52 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Spinal Implants segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR

The Artificial Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$25.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Advanced Materials & Technologies Foster Orthopedic Implants Growth

Revision Procedures Buoy Growth in Orthopedic Implants Market

Reduced Post-Surgical Complications Drive Hip and Knee Replacements

Demand for Premium Implants Continues

Gender-Specific Orthopedic Devices Gain Momentum

Concerns Regarding Metal-on-Metal Hip Implants

Future of Reconstructive Sector

Competition in the Orthopedic Implants Market - Largely Stagnant

Growing Presence of Mid-Tier Firms & Start-Ups in Spinal Segment

Competition Intensifies in the Global Spinal Implant Market

Increasing Incidence of Knee/Hip Replacement Surgeries in Developed Nations

Technological Advancements Encourage Young Patients to Opt for Surgeries

Cementless Procedures Gain Ground

Fully Integrated Prosthetic Limbs & Bionic Implants: Future Trend

Key Technology Advancements in Spinal Implants

Future Materials for Spinal Implants

Innovations in Bio-Friendly Orthopedic Implants

Biologically-Compatible Implants to Treat Fractured Bones

Biomedical Textiles for Orthopedic Implants

Biodegradable Magnesium - Future Material for Orthopedic Implants

'Smart' Orthopedic Implants

Rising Popularity of Aesthetic & Cosmetic Dentistry to Spur Opportunities for Implants

Implant Benefits Lead to Increased Consumer Acceptance

Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

Dental Implant - A Small Segment in the Tooth Replacement Market

Regional Prospects for Dental Implants in a Nutshell

Europe Ahead in Dental Implants

Emerging Markets to Drive Dental Implants Market

Implants to be a Preferred Choice in Tooth Replacement in Future

Lower Penetration and Economic Recovery to Drive Future Growth

Developed Countries Still Far Off from Market Maturity

Penetration Rates Determine Future Growth Prospects

Lack of Insurance Coverage - A Growth Deterrent

Battle Intensifies between Premium, Value and Discount Implant Brands

Technological Advancements Drive Growth of Dental Implants Market

Digitalization Trend & CAD/CAM Technology

Innovation to Strengthen Market Share of Leading Players

Innovation to Further Strengthen the Market Shares of Leading Players

Replacements to Drive the Growth of ICDs

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

ICDs in Pediatric Care Show Promise

New Generation ICDs Feature Superior Benefits

ICD Lead Failure Demands Immediate Attention

Regulatory Developments Ensure Greater Device Reliability

Market Shapes Up After the Recall Shock

Pacemakers Ensure Effective Management of Non-Systolic Heart Failures

Decline in Average Selling Price

Threat form CRT-D Devices

Breathing Disorders in Patients Implanted with Pacemakers: A Cause for Concern

Innovations Spark Growth

Technologically Advanced Compact Models Hold Growth Potential

Remote Monitoring Capabilities Expand Cardiac Pacemaker Applications

Advent of Digital Pacemakers

Submicrometer CMOS Technologies to Improve Performance of Cardiac Pacemakers

Transcatheter Heart Valves Market Poised for Growth

Tissue Valves Prevail Over Mechanical Valves

Under-Treated Population Spike Potential

Destination Therapy - A Potential Opportunity in Ventricular Assist Devices

Demographic Factors Drive Demand for Cardiological Devices

Alarming Cardiovascular Disease Statistics Spell Opportunity for Cardiac Implants

Cochlear Implants Gain Visibility

Adoption Still Low for Cochlear Implants

Overcoming Social Stigma - Critical to Boost Penetration for Cochlear Implants

Researchers Investigate Potential Cochlear Implant Devoid of External Hardware

Encouraging Efforts to Achieve Natural Hearing Using Implants

Major Advancements in Cochlear Implant Services and Technology

Innovative Speech Recognition Materials

Enhanced Surgical Techniques

Automatic Scene Classification

Implants for Single-Sided Deafness

Bilateral Cochlear Implantation

Dual Microphone Directional Technology

Wireless Technology & Signal Processing Algorithms

Early Intervention for Congenital Hearing Loss Electroacoustic Stimulation

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Abiomed, Inc.

Bicon, LLC

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cochlear Limited

Dentsply Sirona

DePuy Synthes Companies

Exactech Inc.

GS Medical LLC

Institut Straumann AG

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing Inc.

Medtronic plc

Nobel Biocare Services AG

RTI Surgical, Inc.

Showa Ika Kohgyo Co., Ltd

Smith & Nephew Plc

Sonova Holding AG

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation

TTK Healthcare, Ltd.

Wright Medical Group N.V. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

