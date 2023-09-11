Monday, 11 September 2023 12:56 GMT

Festi Hf.: Buyback Program Week 36


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 36 2023, Festi purchased in total 230,000 own shares for total amount of 42,355,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price
36 4.sep 10:24:05 113 188 21.244
36 4.sep 11:07:22 2.000 188 376.000
36 4.sep 11:59:35 16.420 188 3.086.960
36 4.sep 13:48:16 11.467 188 2.155.796
36 4.sep 14:32:06 40.000 188,5 7.540.000
36 5.sep 14:53:33 30.000 185,5 5.565.000
36 6.sep 10:10:52 6.467 184 1.189.928
36 6.sep 10:11:45 38 184 6.992
36 6.sep 10:18:09 20.000 184 3.680.000
36 6.sep 10:19:43 3.495 184 643.080
36 7.sep 15:08:57 30.000 183 5.490.000
36 8.sep 13:15:10 70.000 180 12.600.000
230.000 42.355.000


The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 8,959,673 own shares or 2.87% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,189,673 own shares for 227,264,927 ISK and holds today 9,189,673 own shares or 2.94% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

