German Fm Renews Military, Economic, Humanitarian Support To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- German Federal Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday reiterated her country's support to Ukraine affirming that it will continue to provide military, humanitarian, and economic and support.
The German FM stated this upon arrival to Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on an unannounced visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.
Baerbock said that Kyiv could rely on Germany "to resolutely support Ukraine on its way into the European Union," but stressed that more reforms were needed, such as measures to tackle corruption.
She also praised the Ukrainian government's progress in variareas including judicial reforms and media legislation.
This is the fourth visit by German Federal Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock to Ukraine since the Russian full-scale military operation started.(end)
anj.ahm
