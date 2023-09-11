Kuwait Deputy Amir, Crown Prince Receives Asc Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday President of Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Hamoud Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Deputy Amir Crown Prince congratulated him on the post, wishing Sheikh Salam Al-Sabah all success to serve homeland in variregional and international sports forums. (end)
