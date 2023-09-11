Israeli Forces Injure Two Children During West Bank Incursions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Two Palestinian children were injured and 22 people were arrested during incursions by Israeli occupation forces in several locations within the West Bank, said a media source on Monday.
According to the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA), head of the Arihah (Jericho) city public hospital Nasser Anani said that the two children were shot in the head while heading to school. This occurred during clashes between the Israeli forces and Palestinians in the Aqabat Jabr camp, West Bank.
In another development, Israeli forces arrested 22 Palestinians throughout the West Bank cities with the majority of the arrestees being minors. (end)
