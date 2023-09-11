Earth Tremor Recorded Off North-East Batticaloa

An earth tremor was recorded off North-East Batticaloa today, the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau said.

The magnitude 4.65 tremor was recorded in the seas off the north-eastern coast early this morning.

The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau said the tremor was recorded 310 kms North-East of Batticaloa at a depth of 24 kilometres.

There was no tsunami threat or damage caused to Sri Lanka by the tremor. (Colombo Gazette)