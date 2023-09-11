Earth Tremor Recorded Off North-East Batticaloa

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)
An earth tremor was recorded off North-East Batticaloa today, the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau said.
The magnitude 4.65 tremor was recorded in the seas off the north-eastern coast early this morning.
The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau said the tremor was recorded 310 kms North-East of Batticaloa at a depth of 24 kilometres.
There was no tsunami threat or damage caused to Sri Lanka by the tremor. (Colombo Gazette)
MENAFN11092023000190011042ID1107043768
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.