Iran hopeful detainee exchange with US to occur in ‘near future’

(MENAFN) Iran is hopeful a detainee exchange with Washington is going to occur “in the near future,” Iranian foreign ministry representative declared on Monday, also mentioning that Tehran’s frozen USD6 billion funds in South Korea are going to be unlocked in the next days.



Nevertheless, Nasser Kanaani stated that both matters were not connected to each other.



Sources informed a UK-based news agency last week that transmission of Iranian assets to banks in Qatar as soon as this week is going to cause a cautiously planned chain that is going to witness up to five imprisoned US dual citizenships depart from Iran as well as such amount of Iranian captives held in the US return home.



As a first measure, Iran on August 10 freed four US citizens from Tehran’s Evin jail into restricted residence, where they joined a fifth, who was previously under home detention. Later that day US Secretary of State Antony Blinken named the action the first step of a procedure that will result in their return home.

