Revealing The Next-Gen Service-Delivery Platform For Cpe At The 2023 Prpl Summit

The premier event for service providers, OEMs, silicon vendors, ISVs and open-source developers comes to Paris on Monday 23 October.

MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Featuring speakers from across the industry, keynotes from operators and industry stakeholders and innovative application demonstrations, the prpl Summit 2023 will foon how developments in carrier-grade, open-source middleware for customer premises equipment (CPE) will enhance the connected home experience.

Held in the Orange headquarters by the banks of the River Seine in Les Moulineaux, this year's Summit will present a unique opportunity for collaboration, networking, and development, with over 200 industry leaders from across the world expected to be in attendance. Attendees of the Summit will be able to hear from and network with experts deeply involved in the creation of the prplWare carrier-grade open-source suite, including prplOS, prplMesh, prpl Life-Cycle Management (LCM), and prplSecurity.

“This year's Summit will showcase how the prpl Foundation and other major industry players are accelerating the deployment of innovative applications and services while transforming CPE ecosystems” said prpl Foundation President Dr. Len Dauphinee, VP and Chief Technology Officer Broadband Group at MaxLinear.“Through our members, attendees will be able to gain key insight into the developments and applications of the future. We are delighted to welcome Orange as the first official sponsor of the event and would like to thank them for generously hosting the Summit this year”.

Key discussions will be led by industry titans including Orange, Verizon, DISH Networks, AT&T and MaxLinear will be held over the course of the day. Topics will include open-source applications, security, carrier-grade software design, carrier-grade hardware platforms with next-gen chips, critical carrier and mobile communications, as well as consumer applications.

The Summit will feature an 'Operators Roundtable' to discuss the deployment of prpl's next-gen application-delivery platform, alongside a 'Standards Organizations Roundtable' featuring partners collaborating with the prpl Foundation. Attendees will also be able to watch roundtables from 'Application Developers' and 'System on a Chip (SoC) Manufacturers' over the course of the event.

The Summit has been scheduled the day before Network X to allow participants to attend both major events. Registration for the prpl Summit is now open, with tickets available on the Eventbrite website: .

Further details on speakers and sessions will be announced in the coming weeks:

About the prpl Foundation

The prpl Foundation is a collaborative open-source community dedicated to open APIs and open industry standards, focusing on carrier-grade software for broadband customer premise equipment as specified by operator members. The prpl Foundation brings together service providers, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, chip vendors and application developers to harmonize home network architecture, then commonizes a reference implementation of standardized open-source infrastructure built atop open APIs and open industry standards. prpl enables a service delivery ecosystem including innovative third-party applications that can be quickly and easily deployed across different CPE platforms.

