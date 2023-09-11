Ukraine finds British mercenary’s corpse underwater

(MENAFN) The corpse of a British mercenary was discovered strapped in a water body in Ukraine previously this summer, as stated by the UK Foreign Office on Friday. It is uncertain who murdered the fighter, and Ukrainian administrations have declared that a probe is not going to be started till 2024.



Jordan Chadwick, who joined the British Armed Forces from 2011 to 2015, went to Ukraine in October 2022 to enroll in the International Legion. Lancashire Police informed his mother three months ago that he had been found dead in a body of water with his hands knotted behind his back. The Foreign Office verified his death to many UK news agencies on Friday.



The 31-year-old’s corpse was deported to the UK in August. The Ukrainian army is going to launch an investigation into his death in February, a UK-based news agency declared.



The location of Chadwick's death and the person who murdered him are unknown. Similarly, it is unknown if Chadwick was murdered by drowning or if he was already dead when he was thrown into the water.

