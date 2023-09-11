XS.com’s Mohamad Ibrahim CEO Awarded as Top Inspirational Leader

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Global, 11th September 2023 – XS.com, the multinational global FinTech and financial services provider has today announced that its visionary Group Chief Executive Officer, Mohamad Ibrahim, has been awarded as the “Top Inspirational Leader” during the White Page Leadership Conclave 2023 which was organised by the White Page International (WPI).



The event was held on September 7th at the Dusit Thani hotel Dubai, and was attended by over 150 Business Leaders and CXOs from various countries across the globe including Asia, Middle East, UK & Europe and from various industries.



“I am truly honoured and deeply humbled to receive the Top Inspirational Leader award at the White Page Leadership Conclave organised by the White Page International (WPI). This recognition goes beyond just me—it reflects the collective passion, dedication, and hard work of our incredible team. As a CEO, my role has always been to inspire and empower those around me, and this award reaffirms the importance of leading with vision, integrity, and a commitment to excellence. I am immensely grateful to the organisers and everyone who has been part of this remarkable journey. Together, we will continue to strive for an impactful future and make a lasting impact on the wider financial services community." commented Mohamad Ibrahim, Group Chief Executive Officer at XS.com.

White Page Leadership Conclave 2023 was a day optimised for invaluable networking experiences and revolutionary idea generation in an action-packed day of transformational talks, panel discussions, social activities and awards.



Annie T Fazli , CEO at White Page International commented on the award allocation:

“We extend our wholehearted gratitude to Mohamad Ibrahim, Group Chief Executive Officer at XS.com, for his outstanding participation and remarkable victory as a Top Inspirational Leader at The White Page Leadership Conclave. His leadership exemplifies the qualities of vision, innovation, and inspiration that we hold in high esteem. This award not only acknowledges his personal achievements but also his dedication to drive positive change within the industry and beyond. Thank you for setting a shining example and for being an inspiration to leaders all around the world.”

During the event, Mr. Mohamad Ibrahim joined a panel discussion with a unique focus on "Reimagining Leadership: How Business Leaders Are Adapting to Tomorrow's World".

This inspiring panel discussion was masterfully orchestrated by Mr. Avinash Ananda, the renowned and respected Leadership Coach, and brought together a diverse group of experts, including Dr. Corrie John Block, Owner and Chief Executive Coach of Paragon Consulting, Shinya Yamamoto, Founder & CEO of Link & Innovation, Inc., Khalil Hicham Yassine, Head of Arabia and Head of Customer Development at Unilever, Annabella Nassetti, Founder & CEO of A Living Concept Int Ltd, and Juan Jose de la Torre, CEO of Raven.



The collective insights of these inspiring leaders illuminated the evolving landscape of leadership and how business leaders are adapting to the challenges of tomorrow's world.



Mr. Mohamad Ibrahim emphasised during the panel on the importance of people and their profound impact on every facet of his work. His passionate belief that the essence of a successful enterprise lies in its ability to understand, nurture, and engage with people effectively captivated the audience.

This event was not only enlightening but also fostered engaging discussions, enhancing our understanding of effective leadership in our ever-changing landscape.



XS.com has recently been recognised with a range of awards that have recognised their mission to provide traders, institutional investors, and brokers worldwide with the opportunity to access profound institutional liquidity and cutting-edge trading technology. This is coupled with a seamless user experience, outstanding relationship management, and exceptional customer support.



XS.com is pleased to be associated with an organisation that unlocks the extraordinary. White Page International (WPI), is a consulting firm that has a vision to redefine the realm of possibility. With a focus on spanning brand marketing, research, advisory and consulting, conferences on a grand scale, publishing, digital prowess, and captivating television content.



XS Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.



Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.



XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.



Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.





MENAFN11092023006667014463ID1107043409